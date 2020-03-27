Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals The 30-Minute Bootcamp You Can Do From Home

Since we’re all stuck inside self-isolating, what better time to get in shape than now? Luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Lacey Stone, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 30-minute bootcamp you can do at home!

Working out at home while stuck inside due to coronavirus can be tough, but luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s, 35, Revenge Body trainer, Lacey Stone, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 30-minute bootcamp workout you can do at home or outside, to whip you into shape and get your body moving.

Lacey shared her 8-exercise workout routine below and the best part is, the only equipment you need is a couch and your body weight.

FULL BODY BOOTCAMP – 30-Minute Bootcamp

8 exercises you repeat 3 times

“First Round: 45 seconds

Second Round: 30 seconds

Third Round: 20 seconds

1. Incline Couch Push-Up – Chest & Core

2. Couch Squat Taps – Legs & Butt

3. Dips – Triceps

4. Plank Hold – Core & Back

5. Booty Pops – Butt

6. Bicycle – Core

7. Burpees – Full-Body Cardio

8. Speed Skater – Legs & Cardio”

1. Incline Couch Push-Up – Chest & Core

“Get into a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart on the couch. Drop down so that your chest is just hovering over the couch, then hold that position for 2 seconds before pushing yourself back up to start position.”

2. Couch Squat Taps – Legs & Butt

“Start with your feet planted on the floor with your booty seated comfortably on the couch. Quickly stand up, pushing your body weight through your heels. Once in a standing position, pop your hips forward before returning to the start position.”

3. Dips – Triceps

“Dip your booty down toward the floor by bending at your elbows. Keep your elbows pointed straight back and tucked in as you lower your body down. Pause for one second, then straighten your arms to return back up to the starting position. Focus on using your arms, not your legs, to lift up your body and make sure you keep your body straight up and down without leaning forward or backward.”

4. Plank Hold – Core & Back

“Begin face down in the plank position with your forearms and toes on the floor. Engage your abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button toward your spine. Hold this position for the length of the interval.”

5. Booty Pops – Butt

“Place your back against the ground, with one knee bent and that same foot flat on the floor. Raise your opposite leg and bend your knee so that your hip and knee form a 90-degree angle. Place the back of your elbows against the bench. Pushing your knees out, squeeze your glutes and raise your hips until they’re in line with your torso, then lower back down to the starting position.”

6. Bicycle – Core

“Lie flat on the floor with your lower back pressed to the ground (pull your belly button in to also target your deep abs). Put your hands behind your head, then bring your knees in toward your chest and lift your shoulder blades off the ground, but be sure not to pull on your neck. Straighten your right leg out to about a 45-degree angle to the ground while turning your upper body to the left, bringing your right elbow toward the left knee. Make sure your rib cage is moving and not just your elbows. Now switch sides and do the same motion on the other side to complete one rep. Make sure to not pull on your neck!”

7. Burpee – Full-Body Cardio

“Begin by standing upright and place your feet together. Bend over and put your hands on the floor and jump your feet backward to form a plank. Then jump back up, engaging your core simultaneously. Jump back until you are fully stretched out. Make sure your butt does not stick up in the air. Again, jump your feet back up to your hands and assume a standing position.”

8. Speed Skater

“Get in an athletic stance with your knees slightly bent and your hips pushed back. Explosively push off with one of your legs and hop to your other leg while swinging your arms. Then stick the landing, pause, and without touching that foot to the ground, repeat the movement back and forth for the length of the interval.”

Need more workouts? “If you’re looking for some quick and easy workouts that pump up your heart rate, come workout with me on IG Live every Tuesday and Thursday during our worldwide quarantine at 8 a.m. PST or join my online training program at virtualtraining.laceystonefitness.com,” Lacey shared. “Also, with the quarantine so many gyms are sharing live workouts every day some of my favorites being @THEWALLFitness, @Barrys, and @BodyBySimone.”