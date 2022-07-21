‘Ant-Man & The Wasp 3’: The Cast, Release Date & More

As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe nears its end, a few more TV shows and movies still have to come out. The list includes the third Ant-Man film, which is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The upcoming superhero film is a sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and is the 31st film in the MCU. It is the MCU’s eighth film release in Phase Four, which comes after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will explore a new adventure for Ant-Man and the Wasp after they helped save the world from Thanos. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated film, including the cast, the release date, and more.

When Will ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp 3’ Come Out?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. The film was initially set to come out in 2022, but was delayed along with many Marvel projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It got pushed back to Feb. 17, 2023, and then to July 28, 2023. However, in April 2022, Marvel/Disney returned the film to its February 2023 release date. It comes out after Black Panther 2 (November 11, 2022) and before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023) and The Marvels (July 28, 2023).

Who’s In The Cast For ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp 3’

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The full cast for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was announced by Marvel in December 2020, as seen in the tweet above.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Paul made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and returned for the sequel. He’s also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Scott is a thief-turned-superhero who can change his size thanks to Hank Pym’s technology.

as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Paul made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and returned for the sequel. He’s also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Scott is a thief-turned-superhero who can change his size thanks to Hank Pym’s technology. Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Evangeline has starred in the same Marvel movies as Paul, with the exception of Captain America: Civil War. Hope inherits her superhero identity from her mother. She can shrink her size and fly with insect wings. Hope and Scott are a romantic couple.

as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Evangeline has starred in the same Marvel movies as Paul, with the exception of Captain America: Civil War. Hope inherits her superhero identity from her mother. She can shrink her size and fly with insect wings. Hope and Scott are a romantic couple. Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Michael starred in the first two Ant-Man movies and Avengers: Endgame. Hank is Hope’s father, Janet’s husband, and a former SHIELD agent who became the original Ant-Man. He recruits Scott to take over the Ant-Man identity and gives him the suit.

as Hank Pym. Michael starred in the first two Ant-Man movies and Avengers: Endgame. Hank is Hope’s father, Janet’s husband, and a former SHIELD agent who became the original Ant-Man. He recruits Scott to take over the Ant-Man identity and gives him the suit. Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Michelle made a cameo in Ant-Man and had a bigger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Janet is Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife. She was the original Wasp and was lost in the Quantum Realm for 30 years until she was rescued in the second film. She’s passed down her Wasp suit and identity to Hope.

as Janet van Dyne. Michelle made a cameo in Ant-Man and had a bigger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Janet is Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife. She was the original Wasp and was lost in the Quantum Realm for 30 years until she was rescued in the second film. She’s passed down her Wasp suit and identity to Hope. Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Kathryn (Big Little Lies, The Society) makes her MCU debut as Scott’s daughter. The role was previously played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. Fans believe that Cassie will be in the Young Avengers with Wanda’s children and Kate Bishop, which is the case in the Marvel Comics.

as Cassie Lang. Kathryn (Big Little Lies, The Society) makes her MCU debut as Scott’s daughter. The role was previously played by in Avengers: Endgame. Fans believe that Cassie will be in the Young Avengers with Wanda’s children and Kate Bishop, which is the case in the Marvel Comics. Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan (Lovecraft Country) played Kang in the Disney+ series Loki. Kang is an alternate-timeline variant of the character He Who Remains. He is rumored to be the next big villain in the MCU.

Bill Murray has said that he appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though this hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel/Disney. Michael Pena, who played Luis, Scott Lang’s best friend and former criminal liaison in the first two films, is not expected to return for Quantumania. The same goes for Judy Greer, who played Scott’s ex-wife, Maggie, and rapper T.I., who played Dave, a member of Scott’s X-Con Security crew.

Who Is The Creative Team?

Peyton Reed is directing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, just like he did with the first two films. The creative team also includes Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (producer), Jeff Loveness (screenwriter), and Christopher Beck (music composer). Filming took place in Turkey, England, and San Francisco starting in February 2021 and wrapped that November.

What’s The Plot Of ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp 3’?

The official plot for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has yet be released by Marvel. Fans suspect the plot and the first footage may be revealed at either San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 or Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022. The film may explore time traveling since Kang has a big role. In an Oct. 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evangeline Lilly said she understands her character Hope more after reading the script for Quantumania.

“Hope is an odd enigma for me. But the truth is that I find it harder to know and understand Hope than any other character I’ve ever played before,” Evangeline said. “And I will say that after I read the script of [Quantumania], I did have a kind of eureka moment; I said to Peyton [Reed], ‘Oh my God, I think I finally get her.’ So I’m hoping that when we come to wrap and when I see the movie, I’m going to know the difference.”

Is Anything Known About Future ‘Ant-Man’ Movies?

Marvel/Disney have yet to confirm if there’s more Ant-Man movies coming out after Quantumania. A fourth Thor movie recently came out, so there’s precedent for a Marvel hero getting more than three movies. Paul Rudd seems to be loving the role, so he’d probably be onboard. The actor is basically aging backwards, after all, so there’s no reason he can’t keep playing Ant-Man for a long time!