‘Avengers: Endgame’s Emma Fuhrmann: It Would Be A ‘Dream Come True’ To Play Cassie Lang Again

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest and most talked-about movie in the world right now. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emma Fuhrmann about playing Cassie Lang, the super ‘secretive’ set, and more.

The details surrounding Avengers: Endgame were kept under lock and key as to not spoil the endgame until the movie was released on April 26. One of the most delightful surprises was Emma Fuhrmann, 17, playing an older Cassie Lang. Ant-Man’s daughter was one of the select few who survived Thanos’s snap and their reunion 5 years after was one of the many emotional moments in the movie. Emma actually auditioned for the film back in June 2017. “I didn’t know what role it was,” Emma told HollywoodLife. “They used a fake name, fake scripts, so I thought I was auditioning for young Scarlett Johansson. I had no idea. I thought it was maybe a young Black Widow. I went in, I did my thing, not knowing what role or pretty much anything. When I found out I got it, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to watch every Marvel movie ever. I need to catch up.'”

She did tell her family that she got the role of Cassie, but that was it. “That’s why it was so exciting when the movie came out and I could finally say something,” Emma said. “So many people had texted me ‘Oh my gosh! I just saw your face on the big screen. Why didn’t you tell me?’ Well, I couldn’t really. That’s been so fun. People have been saying that I’ve kept the secret really well. That means a lot. It’s been stressful.”

Emma revealed that she didn’t get a real script until she got to set. “They’re so secretive,” the actress said. “I showed up on set not even knowing what my scene was going to be like. They told me it was going to be similar to my audition scene, but I had no clue.” For Emma, she was totally up for the challenge of just having to dive right into the role on set. “I think as an actor you train to just be able to be thrown into situations like this,” she continued. “I got to my trailer, I started immediately working on my scene, and I think I was just on cloud nine the whole time. The whole filming experience I was just soaking it all up. I can’t complain. Even though I showed up not knowing what I was doing, it was still a wonderful experience.”

Playing Ant-Man’s daughter meant Emma was going to work alongside Paul Rudd. Being the Friends fan that she is, working with Paul just took the experience to a whole new level. “I was so excited,” Emma gushed. “I immediately thought of Clueless and Friends. I’ve watched Friends a billion times over so I was so excited to see Mike Hannigan in real life. He is just the sweetest, most amazing, genuine guy. He is everything you would want him to be. It was such an honor.”

Now that Avengers: Endgame is out, fans are already looking ahead to what’s possibly next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Cassie Lang ends up having the same powers as her father and becomes a member of the Young Avengers. HollywoodLife asked Emma about possibly returning to the role in future projects. “I would be honored to be a part of anything Marvel,” Emma said. “That would be a dream come true.”

The massive Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22 in Los Angeles was such an incredible experience for Emma. She admitted that she did shed tears during the movie, especially at the end. “I cried like five times,” Emma said. “I’m sitting in the premiere with my hair, makeup, dressed up, and I’m just bending over so the tears don’t roll down my face and just fall on the floor. It was just everything the fans deserved. It was a wonderful end to this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I have no complaints.” She also brought up a sweet moment she shared with Robert Downey Jr. “I went up to take a cast photo, and afterward we were all let loose and Robert Downey Jr. looks up at me, gives me two thumbs up, and tells me ‘good job.’ I just about died right then and there. Life complete. I was speechless.”