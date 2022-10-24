‘Ant-Man 3’ Trailer: Cassie, Scott & More Are Thrown Into The Quantum Realm

Marvel’s dynamic duo is back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On October 24, Marvel released the first trailer for the third Ant-Man film which features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) on a brand-new adventure. This time, they’re trying to save the world from Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror, who is an alternate-timeline variant of the character He Who Remains from Loki season 1.

After Cassie sends a signal down to the Quantum Realm, Scott and his crew are pulled into it. When Hope asks her mother what she’s so afraid of, Janet replies, “There’s something I never told you.”

Kang the Conquerer is back with more chaos. “This place… it isn’t what you think,” he says. Kang tells Scott, “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me. So what’s it gonna be, Ant-Man?”

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively. Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton makes her MCU debut in the trailer as Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang. Fans suspect that Cassie will be part of the Young Avengers with Wanda’s twin boys and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

The first Ant-Man film was released in 2015 and featured Corey Stoll as the villain Yellowjacket. In the 2018 sequel, Scott and Hope team up with Hank to free Janet from the Quantum Realm. In Avengers: Endgame, Scott links up with Captain America, Iron Man, and others to travel back in time and reverse Thanos’ Snap, which wiped out half the world including Hope. Ant-Man 3 takes place sometime after Avengers: Endgame.

Peyton Reed directed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the final movies in the MCU’s Phase Four, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels. The film arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023, after the release date was pushed back several times by Marvel/Disney.