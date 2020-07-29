Paul Rudd’s Transformation Through The Years: From ‘Clueless’ To ‘Ant-Man’ & More 

Paul Rudd’s evolution kind of looks the same. The actor, whose own costars have even attested to his ‘ageless’ complexion, looks the same as he did in 1995’s ‘Clueless.’ Take a look back at Paul’s movie and red carpet moments!

There’s a popular theory that Paul Rudd is immortal. And, as seen in photographs through the years, you can most likely put up a good argument to the latter. Even Paul’s good friend and Avengers: Endgame costar, Chris Evans has vowed the he’s “ageless.” Don’t believe us? — Take a look at our attached gallery to see Paul through the years!

In a recent (2020) interview, Chris revealed his own theory as to why Paul doesn’t age. “Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” the Captain America actor joked in an “Actors on Actors” interview from our sister site Variety. Paul debunked the longstanding assumption that he’s actually ageless, responding, “I most certainly age.” Yet, he never denied the “baby blood” part, though.

In all seriousness, Paul has maintained his boyish looks and witty charm, both on and off the big screen, through the years. From his Clueless days in the ’90s to his on-screen action thrillers, such as 2015’s Ant-Man and its 2018 sequel — the veteran actor gets better and more talented with age.

We’ll always remember his scenes in Clueless when dances awkwardly with the late Brittany Murphy‘s character Tai at a party in the Valley — and when he kisses Alicia Silverstone‘s character Cher at the top of the stairs at her dad’s mansion.

Following the hit 1995 teen comedy, Paul went on to play more complex roles, including two in Netflix’s Living With Yourself. — A 2019 comedy-drama, in which he plays a man who goes to a spa and gets replaced by a better version of himself.

Paul’s other terrific on-screen work includes the hit films: Anchorman, I Love You, Man, The 40-Year-old Virgin, Role Models, This Is 40, Wet Hot American Summer, How Do You Know, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Fundamentals of Caring, and the list goes on. The actor was honored with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 1, 2015. Take a look back at Paul’s evolution through the years in our attached gallery!