Chris Evan thinks he knows the key to Paul Rudd’s apparent ability to never age, ever: drinking baby blood. The two Marvel superheroes traded hilarious jokes in a new Actors on Actors interview that’s a must-watch.

Chris Evans may be on to something here. The man formerly known as Captain America, 38, begged his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Paul Rudd, to tell them the secret of looking as young at 50 as he did in the 1990s. “Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” Chris joked in an Actors on Actors interview from our sister site Variety. Paul responded that “I most certainly age.” Wait — he never actually denied the “baby blood” thing, though. Watch the full interview below!

Chris was just saying what the rest of us are thinking. It’s insane how little the man has changed over the past 20 years. It was even a silly point of contention with the cast of Wet Hot American Summer. The cast of the 2001 comedy returned for the prequel First Day of Camp 14 years later, and the big joke was that the “kids” were supposed to look older even older. Paul Rudd looked exactly the same.

The co-stars had a thoughtful conversation about what it’s like being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the pressure they felt portraying iconic characters. “There was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway,” Paul said. “I’d look around [on the set of Captain America: Civil War] and think, ‘Whoa, there’s Chris Evans and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there’s the suits.’

For Chris, he felt the same way about playing Steve Rogers for the first time. “It was intimidating at first,” he confessed.” Everyone has expectations. You know what it’s like working at Marvel — they make you feel so comfortable. It feels like such a group effort. It’s a real landscape of competing ideas and the best idea wins, and that’s how they end up with so many good movies. Very quickly you kind of put down your fear and recline a little bit and recognize that you’re in good hands.

The interview ended with more jokes. Chris tried to get out of Paul when the third Ant-Man film will start shooting. When Paul told him off for trying to leak details, he just replied, “I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don’t know. Paul, what’s your penis size?” Paul immediately quipped, “It’s even bigger than my paycheck. Put in your own Ant-Man joke there.”