Elisa Donovan Remembers Late ‘Clueless’ Co-Star Brittany Murphy: She Was A ‘Sweetheart’

Elisa Donovan spoke very highly of her late ‘Clueless’ co-star Brittany Murphy ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary of being released.

Brittany Murphy was no doubt one of those incredible actresses on the rise prior to her unfortunate passing at the age 32 on December 20, 2009. She shot to international stardom in the 1995 film Clueless before being recognized for other noteworthy roles in 8 Mile, Girl, Interrupted and Just Married where audiences fell in love with her quirky and irresistible personality. Someone who also has fond memories with Brittany is her Clueless co-star Elisa Donovan, who chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about a specific moment that happened with them on set.

“She was such a sweetheart,” Elisa, who played the iconic Amber in the Amy Heckerling-directed flick, revealed. “She was like a hummingbird, kind of always operating at this very high, speedy sort of level. She was so sweet, and so talented.”

“I had spent a lot of time in hair and makeup, so I remember her coming in once in between shots and just saying, ‘Oh I’m just going to fix my own hair. I’m going to do it,’ and taking a curling iron and the hairdresser being like, ‘No, no, no! Wait, wait!’,” she continued. “And her curling it and burning her forehead and then it became this whole thing where she would be like, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t mean to!’ It was kind of this fumbling funny moment because she went, ‘I can do it myself,’ because she didn’t want to bug them.

Brittany, as many Clueless fans are aware, played Tai Fraiser, the Bronson Alcott High School newbie who Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) befriend immediately in hopes that she’ll become just as popular as they are. The movie went on to become a cult classic while scoring a bunch of awards in the process.

“The whole thing was just really fun because we were all young so it was kind of new for everyone,” Elisa also told us. “It was just going to work with your friends. I remembered loving shooting the dance scene with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones. It was a super fun day.”