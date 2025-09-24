Did Jimmy Kimmel Apologize? Here’s What He Did With His Monologue

Image Credit: Disney

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional and lengthy monologue during his taped return to ABC on September 23, 2025. The network reinstated his late-night comedy show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, less than a week after his comment about Charlie Kirk‘s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, caused an uproar among critics, many of whom are asking if he apologized.

Did Jimmy Kimmel Apologize for His Comments?

No, Kimmel did not make a formal apology for the comment he made about Kirk’s alleged shooter and the “MAGA gang” on September 15. He did, however, get emotional during his monologue while clarifying that he “never” meant to “make light” of Kirk’s killing.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said while fighting back tears.. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. … [It wasn’t] my intention to blame any specific group for the actions what — it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. … That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that, to some, it felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

Kimmel also pointed out that he immediately sent his condolences to Kirk’s widowed wife, Erika Kirk, and their children when the Turning Point USA founder was shot.

What Else Did Jimmy Kimmel Say in His Monologue?

Kimmel had multiple talking points throughout his half-hour-long monologue. He praised Kirk’s wife for forgiving her late husband’s killer.

“She forgave him. That is an example we should follow,” Kimmel continued while his voice broke with emotion. “If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That, that’s it. A selfless act of grace. Forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply, and I hope it touches many. And if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that.”

The comedian also shared his reaction to Disney’s decision to pull him from the air one week prior, saying he was “not happy” about it.

“I did not agree with that decision, and I told them that, and we had many conversations,” he explained. “I shared my point of view; they shared theirs. We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn’t have to, they really didn’t have to — this is a giant company. We have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney Corporation. They welcomed me back on the air, and I thank them for that.”

Kimmel also poked fun at his employer by reading a fake note from Disney encouraging viewers to re-subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu after countless people canceled their accounts.

Lastly, Kimmel did not hold back from slamming Donald Trump and the FCC for their statements about talk show hosts.

“The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs,” Kimmel pointed out. “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke. He was able to squeeze [Stephen] Colbert out of CBS, then he turned his sights on me, and now, he’s openly rooting for NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, and the hundreds of Americans who work for their shows who don’t make millions of dollars. And I hope that if that happens, or if there’s even any hint of that happening, you will be 10 times as loud as you were this week.”

Kimmel discussed the freedom of speech in America and recalled meeting comedians from other countries, including Russia, who faced censorship from their leaders.

“Our freedom to speak is what they admire most about this country,” Kimmel said, before admitting, “And that’s something I’m embarrassed to say I took for granted until they pulled my friend Stephen off the air and tried to coerce the affiliates who run our show in the cities that you live in to take my show off the air. That’s not legal.”