What Is Sinclair Broadcast Group? How Many ABC Stations it Owns, Its Influence on TV & More

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back in its late-night slot on ABC, but certain television stations run by Sinclair Broadcast Group will not air the show. The billion-dollar media conglomerate owns multiple stations associated with ABC and announced that Jimmy Kimmel is still “pre-empted” from airing on its channels. So, what exactly is Sinclair, and what is its significance in the television industry?

The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, and Kimmel were negotiating his return during his week-long suspension. A spokesperson for the company announced on September 22, 2025, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Get a breakdown of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stations, influence on television and more below.

Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return. pic.twitter.com/beGC6VID2x — Sinclair, Inc. (@WeAreSinclair) September 22, 2025

Where Are Sinclair ABC Stations?

The following list includes some of the markets that Sinclair has ABC’s stations in:

KOMO: Seattle, Washington

WJLA: Washington, D.C.

KDNL: St. Louis, Missouri

KTUL: Tusla, Oklahoma

KATU: Portland

A full list of Sinclair stations can be found here.

What Stations Are Associated With Sinclair?

In addition to ABC, Sinclair is also associated with Fox, NBC, CBS, MyNetworkTV, The CW and The CW Plus.

Sinclair owns four digital multicast networks: Comet, Charge!, The Nest and Roar.

Will Sinclair Air Jimmy Kimmel?

No, as of now, Sinclair will not broadcast Kimmel’s late-night show in its normal time slot. After ABC confirmed his return to the airwaves, Sinclair announced that it will “be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Why Won’t Sinclair Air Jimmy Kimmel?

In a press release, Sinclair announced it would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! because the late-night host made a comment about the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during a September 15, 2025, episode of his show. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

In response, Sinclair’s Vice Chairman, Jason Smith, called Kimmel’s comments “inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”

“We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities,” Smith added. “We appreciate FCC Chairman [Brendan] Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair added in its press release that it will “not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on [its] stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.”

Furthermore, the broadcast group demanded that Kimmel issue a direct apology to Kirk’s family and to make a “meaningful personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA.”

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” the rest of the news release read.

Shortly after Kirk was fatally shot, Kimmel issued a public statement condemning gun violence and sending his condolences to Kirk’s family. His full statement read, “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote in a message he shared to Instagram. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”