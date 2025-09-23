How Much Money Sinclair Broadcast Group Makes From ABC & Other Affiliated Stations

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Sinclair Broadcast Group refused to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! on any of its ABC-affiliated stations despite his show’s restoration on the Disney network. Jimmy Kimmel will still broadcast live on ABC moving forward, but with Sinclair’s “pre-emption,” how will this impact the media conglomerate’s revenue?

Here, we break down how much money Sinclair makes from its television stations and more about the company.

Who Owns Sinclair Broadcast Group?

Sinclair was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith, and the company is owned by Smith’s descendants.

How Much Money Does Sinclair Make? See Revenue

The total reported revenue for Sinclair in 2024 was around $3.55 billion. It’s been a Fortune 500 company since 2021. Annual revenues have been in the billions of dollars for the entire company.

Sinclair is second-largest operator of television stations in the U.S. after Nexstar Media Group.

Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return. pic.twitter.com/beGC6VID2x — Sinclair, Inc. (@WeAreSinclair) September 22, 2025

List of Sinclair Broadcast Stations & Affiliates

A full list of Sinclair stations can be found here.

Will Sinclair Air Jimmy Kimmel?

No, Sinclair is refusing to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! despite ABC’s reinstatement of the show. Sinclair announced that it will “be pre-empting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

In a press release, Sinclair announced that it would not air Kimmel’s show because the late-night host made a comment about Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during a September 15, 2025, episode of his show. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Sinclair’s Vice Chairman, Jason Smith, called Kimmel’s comments “inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”

“We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities,” Smith added. “We appreciate FCC Chairman [Brendan] Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair added in its press release that it will “not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on [its] stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.”

The broadcast group also called on Kimmel to issue a direct apology to Kirk’s family and to make a “meaningful personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA.”

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” the news release continued.

Shortly after news broke of Kirk’s death, Kimmel sent his condolences to the Kirk family and condemned gun violence in a public statement. He wrote via Instagram, “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

Which ABC Stations Does Sinclair Own? How Many it Oversees

Sinclair owns 40 ABC channels in 30 U.S. markets, according to a 2024 financial disclosure report from the company. It also listed the expiration dates for these affiliates, which will be on August 31, 2026.

