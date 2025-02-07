Who Won MVP of the NFL in 2025? See NFL Honors Winner

Image Credit: Getty Images

Days away from the 2025 Super Bowl, football players came together for one night at the NFL Honors. On Thursday, February 6, 2025, athletes and their families attended the awards ceremony at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. As several big names in the league were recognized for their achievements, only one took home the Most Valuable Player trophy. So, who won MVP of the NFL? Below, Hollywood Life has the answer.

Who Won MVP of the NFL in 2025?

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills was given the prestigious MVP award. The quarterback attended the ceremony with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, whom he proposed to last year. In his acceptance speech, Josh teared up while thanking Hailee, his parents, his coaches and everyone else who has supported him throughout his football career.

“I’d like to thank Joel and Lavonne, my parents,” Josh said to his visibly emotional mom and dad, who were tearing up for their son’s achievement. “In my 20-plus years of playing football going down to Pop Warner, I’d bet you they’ve missed 15 games in their entire life. They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister, my brother and my little sister, Nicala, Jason and Makenna. Thank you guys for all of the support. All the time, money, energy wasted growing up going from meet to game to practice every day. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well.”

Josh then concluded by shouting out Hailee “last but not least,” calling her his “rock” and “best friend.”

“I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you,” he added.

MVP MVP MVP 👏@BuffaloBills' Josh Allen wins the AP Most Valuable Player Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EC5Ocf3uE6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

Elsewhere in his acceptance speech, the California native acknowledged the other nominees: Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson. Josh credited them with having “great seasons” and called them “true stewards of the game.”

“I look up to you guys. I admire you guys,” Josh added, addressing the other players. “I look forward to sharing the gridiron in the future with you guys, too.”

On top of everything, Josh thanked the Buffalo Bills organization for drafting him seven years ago, which he noted “feels just like yesterday.”

“I know this is an individual award, and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it’s derived from team success, and I love my team,” Josh said. “We’ve got such a great locker room in Buffalo. It takes everybody from the equipment staff to the training room to the strength staff, to Slick Rick in the mailroom, to the cafeteria upstairs. It truly takes everybody to have team success, and I’m so fortunate to be a part of a great organization.”

Who Got in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025?

The following athletes were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe.

Can I Stream the NFL Honors 2025?

The awards ceremony aired live on Fox on February 6, 2025, but viewers are able to stream it on Fubo.