Josh Allen’s Girlfriend: Facts About The Buffalo Bills QB’s Longtime Lady, Brittany Williams

On Jan. 23, Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Off the field, Josh is in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams. Learn more about her here.

Josh Allen has been integral in the Buffalo Bills’ success over the last two seasons. As quarterback, he had a breakout year in 2020, leading the team to their first playoff victory since 1995. They won two playoff games, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Now, they’re back in the playoffs for the 2021 season, taking on the Chiefs once again in the Divisional Round on Jan. 23. Needless to say, Josh will be the center of attention on the field as he attempts to lead his team to another epic win.

It appears that Josh’s personal life has been going just as well as his professional life over the last several years, too. He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, since 2017. Learn more about the gorgeous former cheerleader below:

1. What Does Brittany Williams Do For A Living?

Brittany works as a pilates instructor. She has her own, online-based pilates program called Pilates by Britt, which Mat and Reformer Pilates. Users can sign up online for virtual classes with Brittany, featuring “low-impact techniques to lengthen and strengthen your body.” The program touts an approach that “will not only challenge you physically, but will also guide you to a better mind.” Members receive a seven day free trial, followed by unlimited access to a full library of full body workouts, as well as new videos that are published weekly.

2. How Did Brittany Williams & Josh Allen Meet?

Brittany and Josh have actually known each other for quite some time. They both grew up in Firebaugh, California, and she’s even joked that she had a crush on him when she was just eight years old. The two were in the same grade at school, and after knowing each other for several years, they began dating in 2017. They were in college when the relationship started.

3. Brittany Was A College Cheerleader

Brittany attended California State University, Fresno where she was a cheerleader. She graduated in the spring of 2018 with a degree in Agribusiness/Agricultural Business Operations. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority during her time at college. Meanwhile, Josh attended college at the University of Wyoming, so the two were in a long distance relationship during some of their college years.

4. Brittany’s Dad Was Also A Football Player

Josh is on a massive platform for his football career right now, but Brittany is no stranger to the sport being part of her life. Brittany’s father went to Fresno State just like her, and was on their football team. Brittany’s brother, Jordan, is a football player as well.

5. Brittany & Josh Have A Dog Together

Josh signed a contract with the Bills after the 2018 NFL draft, and he and Brittany have been living there since their respective college graduations. In 2021, the couple got a dog together named Sky. They first introduced Sky on Instagram in June and now she even has her own social media account.