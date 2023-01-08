Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo

Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.

He broke his silence on social media amid his recovery on Saturday, Jan. 7. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he wrote from his hospital bed. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!” he also said.

Hamlin remains hospitalized after shockingly collapsing during the game on Jan. 2, 2023 against the Bengals in their hometown of Cincinnati. The NFL suspended the game after the scary incident as medical professionals quickly worked to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat for several minutes before rushing him to hospital. Commissioner Roger Goodell make the executive decision, describing the event as “extraordinary,” and adding it was a “difficult, but necessary” move.

“This has been a very difficult week,” Goodell said in a later statement. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

It was confirmed by Damar’s doctor and medical team that the 24-year-old was able to communicate by writing as he made “steady progress” just days ago. He initially asked who had won the game, and doctors replied that “won at the game of life,” Dr. Timothy Pritts, MD shared via the Buffalo Bills on Instagram on Jan. 5.

Dr. William Knight IV, MD also commended the Bills medical staff for quickly intervening. “We can’t say enough about the quick actions of the Bills training staff and the physicians who were on the field,” he said. “It’s not only that the lights are on. We know that Damar is [responding],” he also said, noting that the player was “moving his hands and feet.”