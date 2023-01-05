Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce

The NFL team gave a hopeful update on the safety's condition after he was hospitalized following a tackle during Monday night's game.

This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed.
The Buffalo Bills pray on the field after Bills Damar Hamlin (3) was injured making a tackled against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of play at Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Update (1/5/23 2:15 p.m. EST): ESPN reporter Coley Harvey shared updates from doctors regarding Damar’s progress in a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon. He said that doctors told him that last night the safety woke up and responded to questions with a pen and paper and asked who won the game, where he collapsed. “Yes, you won. You won at the game of life,” he said they responded.

Coley also tweeted that the player held hands with many people in the room, and he wrote that his future in the NFL was still unclear. “Doctors say it’s truly too early to have the conversation about Damar Hamlin’s future in football. They do say the next big milestone they’re pushing for is getting Damar to breathe on his own,” he wrote.

Original: Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.

The team revealed that physicians said that the player, 24, has shown positive signs of recovery during his stay at the hospital. “Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” they said.

The NFL organization concluded with a word of thanks for fans keeping the player in their thoughts and prayers. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received,” they wrote.

Damar has reportedly shown signs of 'remarkable improvement.'

Damar was hospitalized minutes into the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. He collapsed on the field after he was tackled. Paramedics performed CPR on him for 10 minutes, and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. After the game, the team revealed that he’d gone into cardiac arrest and was  in critical condition and sedated following the hospitalization.

The day after the game, Damar’s uncle gave another update on his health and said that his nephew had been “resuscitated twice” and was “trending upward” in an interview with CNN.  Damar’s friend and family’s representative Jordon Rooney also spoke about his condition during an interview with Good Morning America. “What I can say is he’s fighting. He’s a fighter,” he said. “He was awake [earlier], and now he’s sedated. So, the family’s in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour.”

After Damar collapsed on the field, he received an outpouring of support from his teammates and other players from throughout the world of sports. Bills QB Josh Allen asked for fans to support the player in a tweet. “Please pray for our brother,” he wrote. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady also shared his well-wishes for Damar on Twitter. “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love,” he wrote.

