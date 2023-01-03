Tom Brady ‘Praying’ For Damar Hamlin As He Remains In ICU: It Puts Things In ‘Perspective’

Tom Brady is sending his love to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Jan. 2. “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love,” he began in a tweet he posted on Jan. 3. “Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

It was reported early morning on Jan. 3 by the Buffalo Bills that Damar, 24, suffered from cardiac arrest during the game and that he was resuscitated by paramedics on the field before being rushed to a nearby hospital. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals,” the official statement confirmed. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game was immediately delayed and will not be rescheduled this week, according to a memo sent out by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Damar remains in critical condition.

NFL fans and athletes immediately took to social media to send their prayers and love to Damar, who attended the University of Pittsburgh from 2016-2020. For instance, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, 26, asked people to “please pray for our brother.” Plus, 24-year-old safety for the Bengals, Tee Higgins, whose shoulder collided with Damar’s chest before he collapsed, sent him love. “My prayers and thoughts go out to [Damar Hamlin] the Hamlin Family,” he tweeted after the game. “I’m praying that you pull through, bro. Love.” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, “Praying hard.. please be okay man.”

Bills and Bengals fans even showed up outside the hospital where Damar is being treated to show their love and respect for him. Furthermore, a GoFundMe started for the Pennsylvania native after his medical emergency has surpassed $4.4 million in donations.

Following the outpouring of support, Damar’s family took to Twitter to share a statement of gratitude. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement began.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support,” the family continued. The statement also thanked Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and the team for “everything they’ve done.”

The statement ended by asking readers to continue to pray for Damar and promised updates would be shared when possible.