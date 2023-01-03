Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.

Glenn revealed that not only did Damar suffer from cardiac arrest, but he also was resuscitated twice following the tragic incident during Monday’s game. “His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” he shared. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.” The family was so distraught that Glenn told CNN that he had never cried “so hard” before. “I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life,” he added.

The family member also revealed how Damar’s younger brother (whose name is unknown) reacted to seeing the NFL athlete collapse. “It’s heartbreaking seeing him like that,” Glenn began. “We were in Pittsburgh watching it on TV and his little brother was there with us and when he seen his brother drop like that… when I tell you I’ve never seen him cry or scream like that.” He reassured the reporter that he attempted to calm down Damar’s brother but as the minutes went by it got increasingly difficult. “Next thing you know it was 10 minutes later their doing chest compressions,” he said. “It’s a half hour later they still not playing I’m like, ‘what’s going on? what’s wrong with my nephew?’ we were all in tears.”

In addition to Glenn, Damar’s friend and rep Jordon Rooney updated viewers on the sports star’s condition during an interview with Robin Roberts on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America. “What I can say is he’s fighting. He’s a fighter,” he said. “He was awake [earlier], and now he’s sedated. So, the family’s in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour.” When the 62-year-old asked Jordon about how the family was doing, he explained that they were remaining positive. “His family’s remarkable. They are a tremendous group of people. They’re strong. They’re supportive. Obviously, they’re worried. Damar is very close with his family,” the rep said. Jordon and Damar became good friends after the football safety interned for Jordon at a marketing firm.

Later, the official Twitter account for the Buffalo Bills released a statement on Jan. 3 regarding their athlete. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the post read. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.” Damar has played for the New York-based team since 2021 and is currently out until further notice. He stands at 6 ft tall and weighs 200 pounds, per the ESPN website. He previously played football for the University of Pittsburgh until he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of NFL Draft in 2021.