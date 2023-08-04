Josh Allen Addresses Hailee Steinfeld Romance For The First Time After Their Steamy Vacation PDA

Josh Allen is finally opening up about his new romance with Hailee Steinfeld and admits it 'blows my mind' people care so much about it.

August 4, 2023
Josh Allen hailee steinfeld
Josh Allen, 27, wants to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed his reaction to headlines and photos about his romance with Hailee Steinfeld, 26, in a new interview. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh said on the August 2 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

Josh and Hailee have been romantically linked since May 2023, and they were spotted making out while on vacation in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend. The football player revealed in the podcast interview that he saw the photographers on a boat as they were taking photos of his private moments. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Josh admitted. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?'”

Josh didn’t mention Hailee by name during the interview, but Pardon My Take co-host Dan “Big Cat” Katz made a reference to Hailee when he asked Josh if he watches the classic sitcom Seinfeld. “Are you a fan of Steinfeld?” Big Cat asked. Josh replied that he was a “big fan” of Seinfeld but didn’t address the Hailee reference directly. He did say that Big Cat “did a good job” weaving that name into their discussion.

The Bills QB is gearing up for a new NFL season. The team’s first preseason game is on August 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and he’ll be in full NFL season mode the rest of the year. Back in June, PEOPLE reported that Josh and Hailee were still in the early stages of their relationship and things weren’t too serious yet.

“He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes,” the source said. The insider also added, “It’s new, but they are having fun.”

