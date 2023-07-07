Hailee Steinfeld’s Boyfriend: All About Josh Allen Romance & More

Hailee Steinfeld is a critically-acclaimed actress, who rose to fame with her Oscar-nominated performance in ‘True Grit.’ She’s also starred in the popular ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise and ‘Hawkeye.’

In the past, Hailee has dated One Direction singer Niall Horan and influencer Cameron Smoller.

Hailee was spotted spending time with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in May 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld has already starred in a wide variety of different popular franchises, and she’s only getting more popular! The actress, 26, began making movie and TV appearances as a kid, but one of her biggest roles was the 2010 film True Grit, which she was nominated for an Academy Award for. The actress has also been featured in tons of other major movies, including the MCU in the Hawkeye series on Disney+, Transformers’ Bumblebee movie, and the Pitch Perfect films. She also played the title character in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

As a beloved actress, Hailee’s relationships have also been of public interest! She’s dated a few major stars over the years, but most recently, she’s been linked to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 27. While neither of them have publicly spoken about their relationship, they’ve been seen together on a few occasions. Find out more about Hailee’s relationship with Josh and her past romances here!

Josh Allen

Josh and Hailee were first seen spending time together on May 26, 2023. The two of them first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date in New York City. The QB appeared to be affectionate with her, although it wasn’t clear at the time if the two were on a date. While Hailee mostly keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, a source close to her said that they were ” getting to know each other” to People in June 2023. Another insider had told the outlet that they were “having fun” in May. Two months after they were first seen together, Hailee was spotted making out with Josh while they vacationed in Mexico on a Fourth of July vacation.

Josh has been a Buffalo Bills player since 2018. After his first season, he was named team captain in 2019. He’s been a starting QB ever since, and he’s led the Bills to great seasons, and he’s made the Pro Bowl twice. He was also very supportive of his teammate Damar Hamlin after his terrifying on-field collapse at the beginning of 2023. Prior to being spotted with Hailee, he had dated former college cheerleader Brittany Williams from 2015 to 2023.

Niall Horan

Years before she was spotted with Josh, Hailee had a brief romance with former One Direction member Niall Horan, 29. Relationship rumors about the actress dating the “Slow Hands” singer were first started in early 2018. While Hailee said she wanted to keep her relationship “private” in a January 2018 interview with Us Weekly, the pair were spotted kissing while out together in August of that year.

Unfortunately, the pair ended up breaking up that December. A year after their split, Hailee did release a song reflecting on the breakup with the title “Wrong Direction,” seeming to reference her ex’s boy band past. The song goes into the “gut-wrenching” breakup between the two. “I just hate all the hurt that you put me through,” she sings at one point.

Cameron Smoller

Hailee’s first public romance was with influencer Cameron Smoller. The pair made their red carpet debut in 2017 at an event for the Golden Globes, per Us Weekly. They ended up splitting later that year. Besides being an influencer, Cameron is also the Chief of Staff for the media company Gamma, per his LinkedIn.