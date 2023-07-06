Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Red Bikini While Making Out With Josh Allen On Romantic Vacation In Mexico: Photos

View gallery

Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are definitely on. In new photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the 26-year-old Dickinson actress and NFL star were seen locking lips in a pool on the fourth of July during a romantic vacation in Mexico. The Bumblebee beauty wore a stylish straw bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses while hunkering down in the water to nuzzle and kiss Josh. The football player also wore a pair of sunglasses and appeared to be fully enjoying the moment. In one photo, Hailee’s wet hair was seen draped over the pool’s edge as Josh came in for an intimate kiss while giggling.

Other pics revealed that the Spider-Man actress was rocking a tiny red bikini during the steamy make out session, as she was also seen lounging pool side in the skin-baring suit. Josh wore a pair of colorful swim trunks for the laid-back getaway, and at one point he appeared to turn a camera on the photographers as he and Hailee both laughed.

Hailee and the NFL star sparked romance speculation when they stepped out together for a date in New York City on May 26, looking guardedly affectionate outside a restaurant. The pics came amid speculation that Josh had split from gorgeous Pilates instructor Brittany Williams after five years together. They’ve previously been seen on an intimate tropical vacation back in March.

Sometime in April, however, things went south, as The Post reported that she’d unfollowed him in April. Though Hailee is incredibly private about her personal life, a source close to the talented actress shared with PEOPLE in June that they were taking things easy. They “are still dating and getting to know each other,” the insider reportedly said. “He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

A source close to Hailee told the outlet in May that they are a “cute couple” and added that “It’s new, but they are having fun.”