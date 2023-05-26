Hailee Steinfeld Spotted With Bills QB Josh Allen After His Rumored Split From Brittany Williams

Is it a love connection? Amid rumors he’s split from Brittany Williams, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was just seen hanging out with Hailee Steinfeld. In photos you can SEE HERE via The NY Post, the brunette beauty and NFL star stepped out in New York on Thursday, May 26, looking serious but definitely together. Josh stepped out of a black SUV as the 26-year-old Dickinson actress stood by. They were later seen outside what looked like a restaurant, with Hailee wearing a chic off-white blazer with jeans and stiletto pumps, and Josh rocking a white t shirt with jeans and white sneakers. At one point, he was seen placing his hand on her upper back in what appeared to be an affectionate gesture.

Hailee has been linked to former One Direction star Niall Horan and Cameron Smoller. And up until recently, Josh seemed to be dating bombshell Pilates instructor Brittany Williams. The couple of five years was seen vacationing together in March at an unknown romantic tropical locale. However, according to The Post, she unfollowed him on Instagram sometime in April, signaling trouble between the former couple.

In any case, we’re not likely to hear much from Hailee, who’s typically pretty tight lipped about her romantic relationships. And she’s admitted to feeling that “boundaries” about such matters are important. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she told Us Weekly back in 2018.

“I am a very private person,” she explained. “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”