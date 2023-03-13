Hailee Steinfeld Wears A Sheer Lingerie Slip Dress To Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

Hailee Steinfeld was gorgeous as she arrived for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. The former Oscar nominee, 26, arrived in style, wearing a sheer lingerie slip dress for the party. She looked incredible as she walked the red carpet for the glamorous celebration.

Hailee rocked a long sheer slip dress with an intricate black design all over it. She covered up a little with a long matching coat over the stunning gown. She completed the look with a pair of black high heels, and she had some matching black jewelry, which went perfectly with her nails. She looked absolutely fabulous for the red carpet-event. The Dickinson actress always wears amazing outfits and shows off beautiful looks for different events.

The actress is no stranger to the Academy Awards. While she was not nominated this year, she had been a nominee in the past, back in 2011, when she was up for Best Supporting Actress for the film True Grit. While she didn’t win, she has attended the show plenty of times since then, and she took fans on a stroll down memory lane, sharing some of her past looks from both the ceremony and the Vanity Fair Oscar Parties over the years on her Instagram Story, going all the way back to when she was a teen first nominated.

Outside of her amazing dress, Hailee is currently gearing up for an exciting role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse animated sequel to the 2018 film, which had won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. She will be reprising her role voicing Gwen Stacy for the exciting animated film. In a similar vein, she’s also been rumored to be reprising her Hawkeye role of Kate Bishop for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025. Fans have also been patiently awaiting a second season of Hawkeye on Disney+, but there hasn’t been any official announcement just yet.