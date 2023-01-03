Hailee Steinfeld Wishes A ‘Speedy Recovery’ For ‘Hawkeye’ Co-Star Jeremy Renner

Hailee Steinfeld has sent her Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner some love as he recovers in the hospital from the snowplowing accident he experienced on Jan. 1. Shortly after the 51-year-old actor spoke out about his accident with an Instagram selfie, Hailee shared it to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Come on partner!! Thank God you’re healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery.” Hailee, 26, stars as martial arts master Kate Bishop in the 2021 mini-television series Hawkeye, while Jeremy stars as Clint Barton, AKA, Hawkeye.

The Avengers star broke his silence on his scary accident on the evening of Jan. 3, two days after he was run over by his own snowplow while helping a family member whose car was stuck in feet of snow near his residence in Tahoe, Utah. He took to Instagram to post the above bruised-up selfie and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love he received. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Following the accident, Jeremy was airlifted to the local hospital and immediately admitted into surgery. His family released a statement to fans to give an update on his condition on Monday. Jan. 2. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” the statement read. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve had kind words to say about the Oscar-nominated actor in an interview with the Reno-Gazette Journal following his accident. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” she said. “He is always helping others.”

Hailee was among the many stars who reached out to Jeremy on social media. His Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, 55, sent Jeremy prayers via his Instagram Story on Jan. 2. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Tara Strong, who appeared with Jeremy in his first movie, 1995’s National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, also sent her wishes. “My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery,” she tweeted.