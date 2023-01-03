Jeremy Renner Speaks Out In 1st Statement Since Snow Plow Accident: I’m ‘Messed Up’ Right Now

(UPDATE: 01/03/23 at 7:35 PM ET): Jeremy Renner was assisting a family member whose car was covered in snow from a recent snowstorm near his home in Tahoe when the snowplow ran him over, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Sheriff Darin Balaam explained.

“At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll,” he continued. Jeremy attempted to hop back in the vehicle to stop it from rolling, Darin explained, and that’s when he was run over. He added that no foul play is expected to have been involved and that it was a “tragic accident.”

(ORIGINAL STORY): Jeremy Renner, 51, released his first public statement after being hospitalized for a snow plow accident that occurred in Nevada on New Year’s Day. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the Avengers star wrote in a statement on Instagram on Jan. 3.

Jeremy was hospitalized on January 1, after a massive snow plow, called a Snowcat, accidentally ran over him while he was helping a neighbor. The incident occurred about a quarter mile from Jeremy’s Lake Tahoe, Nevada home, after a massive winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. The publication reported that Jeremy’s neighbor, who is a doctor, saw that Jeremy was losing a lot of blood from the injury, so he “put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.”

The Mayor of Kingstown star was airlifted to a nearby hospital via helicopter after the accident. After the news of Jeremy’s accident went public, his rep told Deadline that the actor was in “critical but stable” condition at the hospital. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep also said.

Jeremy underwent surgery on January 2. His rep gave an update on the actor’s condition in a statement. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the statement read. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”