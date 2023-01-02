Jeremy Renner Gets Airlifted To Hospital After Snow Plow Runs Over His Leg: Watch

Jeremy Renner, 51, was flown to the hospital shortly after a frightening snow plow accident on the morning of January 1. A video obtained by TMZ, which can be seen below, shows a helicopter airlifting Jeremy away from the scene of the accident, which took place nearby his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The Hawkeye star was reportedly plowing the road with a Snowcat, when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs. The Snowcat is visible in the video of Jeremy being flown to the hospital.

Jeremy’s rep told Deadline that the actor is in “critical but stable” condition at the hospital. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep added. HollywoodLife has already reached out to Jeremy’s rep for an update on his condition.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s told Deadline that police “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.” She also said that the police “arranged for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

TMZ reported that a neighbor of Jeremy’s told them that the Mayor of Kingstown star was plowing the road with a Snowcat about a quarter mile from his Tahoe home, so his family could get out after a massive New Year’s eve storm, when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly saw that Jeremy was losing a lot of blood from the injury, so he “put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.”

Jeremy has become a fighter against natural disasters in the Tahoe area. He even recently launched a campaign to build a Tahoe fire station to “help fight fires” in December 2021.