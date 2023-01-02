Jeremy Renner Critically Injured & Hospitalized After Terrifying Snow Plow Accident 

Jeremy Renner, 51, sustained injuries and was airlifted to a hospital “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today” in Nevada, his rep told Deadline late on Sunday, Jan. 1. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that a winter storm hit Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe — Jeremy has a home 25 miles outside of the area — on New Year’s Eve that caused 35,000 homes to lose power.

TMZ claims a neighbor of Jeremy’s told them that the actor was plowing the road with a Snowcat about a quarter mile from his Tahoe home, so his family could get out after a massive New Year’s eve storm, when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, saw that Jeremy was losing a lot of blood from the injury, so he “put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived”, TMZ claims they were told.

HollywoodLife reached out to Jeremy’s rep for an update on his condition.

“I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature,” the Avengers actor, who has become a fighter against natural disasters in the Tahoe area, posted in an Instagram video from mid-December. “I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot.” He recently launched a campaign to build a Tahoe fire station to “help fight fires” in December 2021.

Jeremy, who stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown (the second season begins airing on January 15) and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+, is a two-time Oscar nominee, having scored a Best Actor Oscar nod in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and a Supporting Actor Oscar nod the next year for The Town. He previously starred in the 2017 drama Wind River.