Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Ran Him Over After He Stopped To Help Motorist Stranded By Snowstorm

Avengers star Jeremy Renner, 51, was helping a fellow motorist on the side of the road near his property in Reno, Nev. when he was run over and critically injured by his PistenBully snowplow on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Reno-Gazette Journal reported. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Mayor Hillary Schiev, who is also a friend of the star, told the publication. “He is always helping others.”

Hillary went on to gush about how much Jeremy loved his community and that he was always helping people in any way he could. “He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” she recalled. “There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing.”

The Bourne Legacy star was in “critical but stable condition” on Tuesday, Jan. 2 after undergoing surgeries for his injuries, his family noted in a statement. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” the statement began. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Before the above-mentioned confirmation, it was just known that he was in “a weather-related accident while plowing snow” and that he was “receiving excellent care.” A video obtained by TMZ showed the Academy Award-nominated actor being airlifted to a local hospital following the scary accident.

The Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe area of Reno — which Jeremy lives about 25 miles outside of — was hit with a massive snowstorm on New Year’s Eve that caused 35,000 customers to lose power in weather that was expected to drop to the teens, according to the Reno-Gazette Journal. Jeremy was preparing for winter and anticipated snowstorms as early as November, which he did by doing doughnuts in a jeep on the snow-covered ground. “Monday morning Pre winter preparation couldn’t be more fun !!” he captioned the post, seen below.

Following the news of his accident, Jeremy was sent love and well wishes over social media by fans and colleagues. For instance, his Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, 55, sent Jeremy prayers via his Instagram Story on Jan. 2. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”