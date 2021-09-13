‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop Goes Toe-To-Toe With Clint

Get ready to add another show to your holiday lineup. The first trailer for ‘Hawkeye’ dropped on September 13, and it’s going to be the holiday event of the season!

Who knew Marvel was ready to get into the holiday spirit? Well, it’s happening with Hawkeye. Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, is ready to make up for some lost time with his kids after the blip. However, his plans get sidetracked when a masked vigilante returns to New York City. “The past has caught up with me,” Clint says in the first trailer for Hawkeye.

Clint knows he has to take care of some business and assures his kids he’ll be home for Christmas. When he goes searching for this masked vigilante, he meets Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. “Some people have called me the world’s greatest archer,” Kate tells Clint when he asks who she is.

Things quickly spiral out of control, and Clint must team up with Kate to take down some mutual enemies. The trailer also features quick glimpses of Vera Farmiga, who plays Kate’s mother Eleanor Bishop, a Steve Rogers musical, and excellent archery action from Clint and Kate.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City. The official synopsis reads, “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Hawkeye is Kate Bishop’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kate first appeared in the Marvel Comics in 2005 and has quickly become a fan favorite. She takes after Hawkeye with her archery skills and is also highly-skilled in other forms of combat. It’s unclear what her future in the MCU will be beyond Hawkeye, but we will likely see her again either in future TV shows or movies.

The series also stars Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye will premiere September 24 on Disney+.