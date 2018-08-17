Niall Horan’s Smitten & Ready To Commit To Hailee Steinfeld, But She Wants To Go ‘Slower’

Niall Horan might be ready to get more serious with Hailee Steinfeld, but she’s pushing the brakes! Here’s why their relationship hasn’t fully formed yet.

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have yet to define the relationship, but that might not be a mutual decision. We learned that the former One Direction member would make things official if he could, but Hailee isn’t interested in getting more serious right now.

“Niall is completely captivated by Hailee and taking things a lot more seriously than her but they are starting something fun that Niall hopes will become more serious,” a source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Niall is a relationship guy and wants to pursue that with Hailee exclusively, but she is taking things slower and is definitely wearing the pants in the relationship so far. He’s a bit of a puppy dog for her.”

Things have certainly been heating up recently though. Niall and Hailee have largely been keeping their romance under wraps since dating speculation first began in February. But within the past week, these two have been spotted locking lips in public on more than one occasion. When they stepped out together in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, the Pitch Perfect 2 star wrapped her arm around Niall while they kissed walking through a Target parking lot.

Then they hit up Disney World with some friends and a VIP tour guide. But even though they weren’t alone for the theme park date, the two could be seen cuddling and kissing during the outing in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The couple also got their PDA on during a vacation in the Bahamas in April, in Los Angeles in May, and in New York City in July.