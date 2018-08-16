Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Make Out On Shopping Trip After Denying Romance — See Pics

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld must be more than just friends, as new PDA pictures surfaced on Aug. 16! See their hot make-out session, here.

Niall Horan, 24, and Hailee Steinfeld, 21, are making us blush once again! The unconfirmed couple was photographed making out during a shopping date in Los Angeles on Aug. 16. While strolling in the mall’s parking lot, they shared not one but two kisses. In the first picture, Hailee leans into the former One Direction band member as he wraps his arms in a tight embrace around her head. They then accomplish the ultimate PDA feat: walking and kissing at the same time! SEE THE INTIMATE PICTURES, HERE.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the two sucking face. Pictures and reports of Niall and Hailee either holding hands or smooching surfaced from all corners of the globe: The Bahamas on April 18, Los Angeles on May 20, BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend in Swansea on May 31 and at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on July 16. So, why hasn’t Niall and the Bumblebee actress turned their PDA into an official couple announcement? Well, Hailee’s best friend Taylor Swift, 28, may be to blame. “She really admires what Taylor has done this time around. How she’s kept her relationship with Joe [Alwyn] so secretive,” a source close to Hailee EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on April 20. “Hailee’s trying to follow Taylor’s example and keep things with Niall top secret. But, it’s not easy because she’s really into him and when they’re together it’s hard for her to hide it.”

Yeah, we can tell! At least she did throw us a bone on social media that one time. On March 24, the actress tweeted a picture of her wearing one of the merchandise T-shirts from Niall’s 2018 Flicker World Tour. Front and center on the tee was Niall jamming on his guitar! Wearing your boo’s merch is a major relationship milestone in celeb world.

Niall and Hailee didn’t just start hanging out this year. The “Slow Hands” singer even called Hailee one of his “best friends” in a birthday Instagram shout out on Dec. 11, 2017!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Niall Horan’s and Hailee Steinfeld’s reps.