Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In High-Slit Skirt At Movie Premiere After Josh Allen Dating Rumors

Hailee Steinfeld is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on May 30. The 26-year-old rocked a high-waisted black skirt with a plunging slit that started all the way at her hips, revealing her long, toned legs.

For the red carpet event, Hailee rocked a button-down light-wash chambray shirt with the top buttons undone. She tucked her denim shirt into a high-waisted black velvet maxi skirt that had a slit starting all the way at the top of her hip bone, putting her incredibly toned leg on full display. She accessorized her leggy look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and gorgeous glam featuring a matte brown lip and a sultry smokey eye while her brown hair was down and parted to the side in waves.

Hailee has been on a roll with her outfits lately especially since she was spotted out in NYC with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. For the outing, she rocked a tiny camisole tucked into a pair of high-waisted light-wash mom jeans with a cream blazer on top styled with nude patent leather pumps.

Aside from this look, she recently rocked a Simkhai Spring 2023 Look 20 featuring a plunging white crop top with a deep V-neck styled with a high-waisted sheer white midi skirt with a slit on the front and she accessorized with a pair of Jacquemus Les Sandales Adour.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Hailee was her one-shoulder, bright pink Prabal Gurung Flutter Sleeve Button Waist Dress which she styled with a pair of Femme Whistler Boots in Noir, Yvonne Leon Paire De Creoles Twistees Diamants or Jaune earrings, and a Yuzefi Dinner Roll Bag in Gum.