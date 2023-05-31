Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In High-Slit Skirt At Movie Premiere After Josh Allen Dating Rumors

Hailee Steinfeld looked incredible when she showed off her toned legs in a high-slit skirt at the 'Spider-Man' premiere.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 31, 2023 9:32AM EDT
hailee steinfeld
View gallery
Hailee Steinfeld 'Competencia Oficial' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2021
Hailee Steinfeld 'Spider-Man: Across The Universe' premiere, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 30 May 2023
Hailee Steinfeld 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022 Wearing Miu Miu
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on May 30. The 26-year-old rocked a high-waisted black skirt with a plunging slit that started all the way at her hips, revealing her long, toned legs.

hailee steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ on May 30. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

For the red carpet event, Hailee rocked a button-down light-wash chambray shirt with the top buttons undone. She tucked her denim shirt into a high-waisted black velvet maxi skirt that had a slit starting all the way at the top of her hip bone, putting her incredibly toned leg on full display. She accessorized her leggy look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and gorgeous glam featuring a matte brown lip and a sultry smokey eye while her brown hair was down and parted to the side in waves.

Hailee has been on a roll with her outfits lately especially since she was spotted out in NYC with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. For the outing, she rocked a tiny camisole tucked into a pair of high-waisted light-wash mom jeans with a cream blazer on top styled with nude patent leather pumps.

hailee steinfeld
Hailee wore a denim button-down shirt tucked into a hip-high slit skirt. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Aside from this look, she recently rocked a Simkhai Spring 2023 Look 20 featuring a plunging white crop top with a deep V-neck styled with a high-waisted sheer white midi skirt with a slit on the front and she accessorized with a pair of Jacquemus Les Sandales Adour.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Hailee was her one-shoulder, bright pink Prabal Gurung Flutter Sleeve Button Waist Dress which she styled with a pair of Femme Whistler Boots in Noir, Yvonne Leon Paire De Creoles Twistees Diamants or Jaune earrings, and a Yuzefi Dinner Roll Bag in Gum.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad