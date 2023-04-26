Hailee Steinfeld Gets Emotional Over Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Accident & Applauds His ‘Miraculous’ Recovery

Hailee Steinfeld had so many kind words to share about Jeremy Renner as he’s on the road to recovery from his snow plow accident back in January. The Hawkeye actress, 26, admitted that she’d looked up to her co-star, 52, for a long time, and said that his recovery from the accident has been “miraculous,” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon on Monday, April 24.

Hailee was clearly very glad that Jeremy was doing well, and she admitted that he is incredibly resilient. “Getting emotional talking about it. I’m so grateful that he’s OK and he has made a truly miraculous recovery,” she said. “I just couldn’t be more grateful that he’s OK and he’s more than OK. He’s such a fighter.”

Hailee also compared her relationship with Jeremy to her character Kate Bishop’s relationship with Clint Barton in the Hawkeye series. “I mean, I don’t know if you guys know this man, but he is like the most inspiring, and not that I already didn’t feel that way about him — I feel that way times a million. He’s amazing,” she said.

Hailee showed support for her co-star after he opened up about his accident in an in-depth interview with ABC News earlier in April. He revealed that he had no regrets about trying to save his nephew in the accident, and he’s confident that he would do the same thing again. The Town actor also admitted that he considered end-of-life options, depending on what would happen to him. “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine,” he said. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.”

Now that months have passed since the accident, Jeremy has been making his way toward recovery, occasionally sharing updates on how he’s doing on his Instagram and Twitter. He also made his first red carpet-appearance since the accident at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations. He sported a deep blue suit and was aided by a cane at the event.