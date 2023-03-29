Jeremy Renner Reveals He Has No Regrets About Snow Plow Accident After Almost Dying To Save His Nephew

Jeremy Renner admitted that he would risk his life to save his nephew in a snow plow accident again in a new interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News. The actor, 52, sat down with the broadcaster to open up about his experience in the accident in a special, which will air on April 6. In the first preview, Jeremy opened up about his fears and his memories of the accident.

In an emotional moment, Jeremy showed he had no regrets and that he wouldn’t hesitate to try to save his nephew once again. “I’d do it again,” he said in a clip and when Diane seemed surprised he reiterated that he would do everything to keep his nephew safe. “Yeah, I’d do it again, because it’s going right up to my nephew.”

The special will also feature interviews with The Town actor’s loved ones, including the nephew he saved, who recalled seeing his uncle in the immediate aftermath of the accident. “I’d just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” he said.

Jeremy also reflected on what he remembered from the immediate aftermath of the accident, mentioning that he remembered “all of” the pain. “I was awake through every moment,” he said. “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

Aside from reflecting on the accident, the Hawkeye star also said that through his recovery process, he’s thought of himself as “lucky,” and revealed that he’s looking to get back to performing stunts in action movies as he had before the accident. “I chose to survive,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Jeremy has occasionally given fans updates on his health since his accident on social media. Recently, he shared the first video of himself walking on a treadmill since the accident on Sunday, March 26. He’s also posted clips of himself on a stationary bike and revealed that he’s received electrical stimulation on Instagram.