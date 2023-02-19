Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Getting ‘Electric Stimulation Workout’ As He Recovers From Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to update his supportive fans on his recovery journey after being run over by a snowplow last December, leaving him with “30 plus broken bones.” In his latest Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor revealed he’s undergoing “electric stimulation workouts” as part of the program. He shared a photo photo of an electronic device with attachments on his right leg.

Electrical stimulation mimics the effects of a deep tissue massage — which improves blood flow — per chiropractic site TheJoint.com. The belief is that the procedure can help to repair injuries to muscles, and can also help see how efficiently the muscles are recovering after a severe injury like the one Jeremy experienced. Given the extent of his injuries, the recovery process could be years.

The incident occurred in December when Jeremy stepped in front of a massive moving snow plow in order to avoid his nephew being injured — instead, the Marvel star himself was “was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over,” per police reports. The incident could have also been fatal: during a 911 call from a neighbor, the person could be heard saying, “We just need someone here right away with live-saving techniques…He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here, so you need to get someone over here immediately.”

Initial reports put him in critical condition, but by Jan. 6, he was able to provide an update to fans. Captioning a hospital bed selfie, he wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In January, he took to Instagram to provide another update on his prognosis. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he wrote. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”