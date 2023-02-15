Jeremy Renner Jokes He’s ‘In The Shop’ & ‘Working On’ Himself More Than 1 Month After Snow Plow Accident

Work in progress! Jeremy Renner is continuing to keep his spirits up as recovers from a brutal snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. The Hawkeye star, 52, wasn’t above a little joking as he offered fans a quick health update on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Jeremy took to Instagram to reveal some #Rennervations happening on set of his Disney+ hit. While the production team was cooking up new things for the show, the Marvel favorite said he was working hard behind the scenes to make a swift recovery.

Sharing snaps of a huge public bus in the middle of a sprawling soundstage, Jeremy told fans, “Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world!”He was still keeping the details close to his chest, however.

“We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show,” the action star shared. “More info to come.” Ending on a grateful note, he thanked fans for their “patience” while he was “in the shop now, working on me.”

People were shocked the learn about Jeremy’s accident, which left him in the hospital with “30 plus broken bones.” The star later revealed how he stepped in front of the moving snow plow to save his nephew from being crushed by the machine. According to an incident report from police, the actor “was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Jeremy was subsequently airlifted to the hospital, then in care for two weeks before returning home. In a Jan. 21 Instagram post, Jeremy updated fans, sharing, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Further insight into the accident came from a neighbor in the 911 call following the incident. “We just need someone here right away with live-saving techniques,” the neighbor told operators. “He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here, so you need to get someone over here immediately.”