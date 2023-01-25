Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save Nephew From Being Hit By Snow Plow When It Crushed Him

An act of heroism led to Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day hospitalization. New details about the snow plow accident that sent the actor to the hospital were revealed in the sheriff’s office incident report, which was obtained by CNN. The report reveals that Jeremy was trying to save his nephew from being crushed by the snow plow when he was “pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Jeremy was using the Pistenbully snow plow to try and pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow when the incident happened, according to the report. He told officials that he successfully pulled the truck onto the street when the snowplow started “sliding sideways” and “rolling down the hill.” He exited the vehicle”without setting the emergency brake,” the report, which was written after Jeremy spoke with investigators on Jan. 5, revealed.

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the report continued. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.” While attempting to enter the cab of the snowplow, Jeremy had to climb on the moving track, and was “immediately pulled under,” according to the incident report.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” the report stated. ‘When Renner attempted to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.” However, the report also confirmed that “mechanical issues may have been a factor.”

Jeremy was airlifted to the hospital after the horrifying accident. He was in the hospital for two weeks before getting to return home. However, his road to recovery has just begun. In a Jan. 21 update on Instagram, Jeremy revealed that he broke 30 bones in the accident. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…” he wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

The scene of the accident sounded quite harrowing, as revealed by a neighbor in the 911 call following the incident. “We just need someone here right away with live-saving techniques,” the neighbor told operators. “He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here, so you need to get someone over here immediately.”