Jeremy Renner Confirms He’s Home From Hospital 15 Days After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital, after his terrifying snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The actor, 52, shared that he had returned home from the hospital and was continuing to recover in a tweet on Monday, January 16. The actor was responding to a tweet from the account for his Paramount Plus show Mayor of Kingstown.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The series was tweeting to announce that the second season had just dropped on Paramount Plus, and Jeremy responded by saying that he was able to watch with his family. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote along with prayer hands and heart emojis.

While he’s been on the mend, Jeremy has continued to tweet out promotions for the crime drama series. He also shared another preview of the show and promised that fans wouldn’t be disappointed by the second season. “I hope you all enjoy the show. So much more coming your way,” he tweeted.

The premiere came about two weeks after Jeremy was involved in a terrifying accident where he was run over by a snowplow near his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada after he stopped to help a stranded motorist. He needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Shortly after the accident it was reported that he was in critical but stable condition. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery,” his family said in a statement on January 2.

After the accident, Jeremy received an outpouring of support from fans and his Avengers and MCU co-stars. Besides his message about having returned home, Jeremy also shared occasional health updates with his fans through his Instagram and Twitter accounts. In his first post after the accident, he posted a selfie of himself in his hospital bed and thanked everyone for their kind words. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”