Chris Evans Calls Jeremy Renner ‘Tough As Nails’ After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Love You Buddy’

After Jeremy Renner, 51, spoke out about his snow plow accident with a banged-up hospital selfie, his famous friends shared their love to the beloved actor. Chris Evans, who co-starred in four Avengers movies with Jeremy, left a supportive comment on his pal’s post. “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️,” Chris, 41, wrote in the comment. Alongside the bruised-up selfie, Jeremy told his Instagram followers that he was “too messed up” to type, but that he was thankful for all their support.

Chris was among many stars who sent their well-wishes to Jeremy on social media. Their Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, 55, sent Jeremy prayers via his Instagram Story before Jeremy spoke out from the hospital. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Chris Hemsworth, 39, followed Chris Evans’ lead and left a loving comment to their friend and Marvel co-star under his selfie. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” the Australian actor wrote. Jeremy’s Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld, 26, supported Jeremy as well with her own message on her Instagram Story. “Come on partner!! Thank God you’re healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” Hailee wrote.

Jeremy broke his silence on his scary accident on the evening of Jan. 3, two days after he was run over by his own snowplow while helping a family member whose car was stuck in feet of snow near his residence in Tahoe, Utah. Following the accident, Jeremy was airlifted to the local hospital and immediately admitted into surgery. His family released a statement to fans to give an update on his condition on Monday. Jan. 2.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” the statement read. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy expressed gratitude to his fans when he posted the hospital selfie. In the photo, the actor was visibly bruised while sitting in a hospital bed. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” Jeremy wrote to his supporters. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he added.