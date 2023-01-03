Mark Ruffalo Sends Love To ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Jeremy Renner After Terrifying Accident: ‘Prayers Up’

As Jeremy Renner, 51, remains hospitalized following a terrifying snow plow accident, one of his Avengers co-stars is supporting the actor from afar. Mark Ruffalo, 55, sent love to Jeremy in a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram Story Jan. 2. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Mark wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way,” he added. Mark and Jeremy co-starred as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Clint Barton/Hawkeye, respectively, in three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Jeremy was hospitalized on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), after a massive snow plow, called a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg. The incident occurred about a quarter mile from Jeremy’s Lake Tahoe, Nevada home, after a massive winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. The publication reported that Jeremy’s neighbor, who is a doctor, saw that Jeremy was losing a lot of blood from the injury, so he “put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.”

The Mayor of Kingstown star was airlifted to the hospital via helicopter after the accident. As doctors treated Jeremy, his rep told Deadline that the actor was in “critical but stable” condition at the hospital. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep also said.

Jeremy’s rep later confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the Hawkeye star underwent surgery on Jan. 2 and remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.” The rep also said that Jeremy “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” from the snow plow accident.