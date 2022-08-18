Chris Evans Breaks Silence On ‘She-Hulk’ Reveal About Captain America’s Virginity

Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has set the record straight on when hunky Captain America lost his virginity, Chris Evans, 41, really has no choice but to react. And that’s exactly what he did with an August 18 tweet, which consisted of three laughing emojis, a zipped mouth emoji, and a green “She Hulk” emoji. “#SheHulk,” the Lightyear actor, 41, wrote. Warning: series premiere spoilers ahead!

For the uninitiated, Marvel revealed the moment Steve Rogers (played by Chris) lost his virginity during the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series premiere, per The Direct. To break it down, a post-credits scene reportedly has Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) debating the topic. The hilariously drunken scene has the duo spilling the beans on the hot topic of Captain America’s lost virginity. Spoiler alert!

“Steve Rogers did so much for us, and he never got to experience sex,” Jennifer says. “And did you see that a**? Like that a** did not deserve to die a virgin. It’s like so sad.” Bruce then responds, saying, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.” “Yes! I knew it,” Jennifer responds. “You’re not drunk?” asks Bruce. “Captain America f***s,” Jennifer then hilariously quips.

To make the whole situation even funnier, Mark didn’t clue Chris in on the premiere’s racy revelation. “I laughed my a** off,” Mark told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “I’m like, ‘Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?’ I haven’t. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat’s out of the bag.”

Mark was among the first to hop into the comments section of Chris’ incredulous tweet, reacting with, “Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress.” The Hulk’s hilarious comment had a cool 30.6K likes at press time.

Chris’ 16 million Twitter followers took to the comments section to weigh in, as well. “Glad to see ya come back down from the moon to confirm you were really a virgin or not,” reacted a fan. IMAX’s official account had perhaps the most astute reaction. “… and this is why we always sit through the credits!” they commented.