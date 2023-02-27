Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Recover After Horrific Snowplow Accident

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner, 52, took to his Instagram Story on Feb. 27 to give his 20.3 million followers in inside look at some of his recovery routines nearly two months after his snowplow accident. “Whatever it Takes,” he captioned the video of him riding a stationary bike. Interestingly, the 52-year-old Hollywood hunk rode the bike and was only working out his left leg while also being barefoot!

Jeremy also tagged the fitness company, TechnoGym, that manufactures the bike. Along with his physical therapy, the father-of-one included a snapshot of the book he is currently reading titled The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo. “Mental Recovery Too,” he captioned the photo of him reading by a cozy fireplace.

That same day, Jeremy shared a clip of Mayor of Kingstown, which featured him explaining what was behind the latest episode. “From the mayor’s office… @paramountplus @mayorofkingstown,” he captioned the post, along with a wink face emoji. In the comment section, his fans flooded his account with messages of support amid his recovery. “Can’t wait to watch! Hope you’re healing well. Love our Hawkeye,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Thanks for keeping us posted on your recovery. Stay strong!”

Prior to this update, Jeremy took to his Instagram on Feb. 19 to give his supporters an inside look at his “electric stimulation workouts” following the snowplow incident the month prior. And on Jan. 21, just weeks following the accident, he took to his account once more to give an update and express his gratitude. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” his caption began. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

As many know, the Hawkeye star suffered an accident with a snowplow machine on Jan. 1. At the time of the accident, his family shared an update on his condition on Jan. 2. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” the statement read at the time. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.” Jeremy returned home on Jan. 21 and shared the previously mentioned message about “resolutions” with his fans.