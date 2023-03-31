Jeremy Renner’s Full Injury List After Traumatic Snowplow Incident, From Broken Ankles To Collapsed Lung

Actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snowplow accident in Nevada on January 1.

Jeremy broke 30 bones in his body and his lung collapsed.

Jeremy opened up about the accident in an interview with Diane Sawyer coming out April 6.

Jeremy Renner nearly died after he was run over by a snowplow in Nevada on New Year’s Day. The 52-year-old Hawkeye star heroically saved his nephew from the seven-ton snowplow and was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his near-fatal injuries. Three months after the incident, Jeremy has made it through the recovery process, which involved learning to walk again. He has opened up about the terrifying incident in an interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, which will be released April 6.

In a preview of the interview, the full extent of Jeremy’s injuries from the accident are revealed. Jeremy had already confirmed he broke over 30 bones, but now we know exactly how brutal the accident was on his body. Below is the full list of Jeremy’s injuries in the accident, followed by what he’s had to say about what he went through that fateful day.

8 ribs broken in 14 places.

Right knee broken.

Right ankle broken.

Left leg tibia broken.

Left ankle broken.

Right clavicle broken.

Right shoulder broken.

Eye socket broken.

Mandible broken.

Lung collapsed.

In his chat with Diane Sawyer, Jeremy revealed that he “was awake through every moment” of the snowplow accident. He reflected on what he remembered from the immediate aftermath of the incident. “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” he said. The Marvel star’s nephew also recalled seeing Jeremy right after he was run over. “I’d just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” the nephew said.

Jeremy kept his fans updated throughout his recovery process. He had to undergo “electric stimulation workouts” as part of his recovery program. Jeremy shared the first video of himself walking on March 26, nearly three months after the accident. The Mayor of Kingstown star walked on his own on an anti-gravity treadmill. He previously rode a stationary bike while sitting down in late February, showing how much progress he was making after the accident.

Jeremy almost lost his life in the accident, but he doesn’t have any regrets about what happened. He told Diane Sawyer in their interview that he’d repeat his heroic act that almost killed him, since he saved his loved one’s life. “Yeah, I’d do it again, because it’s going right up to my nephew,” he said. Jeremy also said that he feels “lucky” to be alive and is looking forward to getting back to regular life. “I chose to survive,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”