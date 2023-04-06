Jeremy Renner’s Blood-Filled Snowplow Accident Shown In Never-Before-Seen Photos

Jeremy Renner shared photos from the scene of his terrifying, nearly fatal snow plough accident in January. The actor, 52, was bleeding into the white snow as two good samaritans — Rich Kovach and his partner Barb Fletcher — rushed over to assist. “It was blood — the amount of blood — and he was just in such pain and the sounds that were coming out of him,” Rich — who is Jeremy’s neighbor in Reno, Nevada — said in his first on-camera interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News airing on Thursday, April 6.

“There was so much blood in the snow, and then when I looked at his head, it appeared to me to be cracked wide open,” he added, revealing that was when he called Barb for additional help. She applied “pressure” to his head, then said, “I could tell he was really struggling to breathe.”

Jeremy was crushed by a snow plough, breaking over 30 bones on Jan. 1, as he risked his life to save his nephew. After undergoing surgery and months of physical therapy, the special marks the Hawkeye stars’ first-time doing a sit down interview outside of the short social media updates he’s made about his progress and recovery. Jeremy was released from hospital several weeks later and continued the journey at home.

During the interview, he also walked Diane and viewers through what was going through his head as he lay in the snow in excruciating pain. “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment? Is that my existence now? What’s my existence going to be like?” he recalled.

The Marvel actor also shared that he had no regrets about the accident as he was able to save a family member in the process — his nephew — who’s also featured in the special. “I’d do it again,” he said in a clip to a surprised Diane Sawyer. “Yeah, I’d do it again, because it’s going right up to my nephew.”