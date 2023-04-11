Jeremy Renner Reveals He Lost 20 Lbs. & Quit Smoking After Snowplow Accident: Watch

Jeremy Renner’s miraculous recovery continues. The 52-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 10 and opened up about the terrifying snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life. Despite everything that’s happened over the last few months, the Avengers star is remaining optimistic about life and admitted that he met his weight loss New Year’s resolution.

“It was like a New Year’s resolution so I did drop like 20 pounds,” Jeremy revealed about what happened after the snowplow accident. “I quit smoking. I haven’t had a smoke since then. Easiest way to quit smoking, I’m telling ya. I couldn’t imagine not doing that and quitting smoking. I’d be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy.”

Jeremy broke over 30 bones in his body and suffered a collapsed lung after being run over by a 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day. The Oscar nominee was attempting to jump back on the snowplow machine to stop it when he was crushed under the tracks. Jeremy’s heroic actions saved his nephew’s life.

The actor was on the ground for 45 minutes before an ambulance arrived. Jeremy revealed that he remembers everything that happened in those 45 minutes up until he was in the medical helicopter.

“I got very lucky that none of the organs got messed up or my spine,” the actor told Jimmy Kimmel. He did have a pierced liver, but it “wasn’t dangerous.” When Jimmy mentioned his collapsed lung, Jeremy quipped that he’s “got another one.”

The Hurt Locker actor also showed a funny get well video that his pal Paul Rudd sent to him while he was in the hospital. Paul was able to bring the laughs with his light-hearted fun. “Next time maybe just let the snow melt,” Paul told Jeremy in the video.