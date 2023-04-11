Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Snow Plow Accident Nearly Killed Him: Photos

Jeremy Renner, 52, was all smiles when he posed on a red carpet for the first time since his snow plow accident. The actor stepped out for the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series, Rennervations, which is about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday and donned a dark blue suit and tie and black shoes. He held a cane to help him walk and had his hair styled in a slick side part as he confidently stood in front of the many flashing cameras.

In addition to posing on the red carpet, Jeremy gave interviews while on a motorized scooter. In one of them, he talked about how he was determined to keep the Rennervations premiere on track even though he’s still recovering from his injuries. “I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” he told Variety. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day.”

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet,” he continued. “And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Jeremy’s appearance at the premiere comes just three months since he received life-threatening injuries after being run over by a snow plow after trying to stop it from hitting his nephew on New Year’s Day. He broke over 30 bones in his body and suffered a collapsed lung due to the incident, and was taken to a medical facility after being on the snowy ground for 45 minutes. He also recently revealed he lost 20 pounds and quit smoking when getting through the ordeal.

Whatever it takes. Jeremy Renner poses for photographs at the #Rennervations premiere, his first time walking a carpet since his snow plow accident https://t.co/VqIoeVHKNX pic.twitter.com/yZJBGHm6Pc — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2023

“It was like a New Year’s resolution so I did drop like 20 pounds,” he said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I quit smoking. I haven’t had a smoke since then. Easiest way to quit smoking, I’m telling ya. I couldn’t imagine not doing that and quitting smoking. I’d be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy.”