Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Kiss On Romantic Dinner Date In Mexico After Steamy Pool Makeout: Photo

Packing on the passion! Although actress Hailee Steinfeld, 26, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 27, engaged in a steamy make-out while vacationing in Cabo earlier this week, the new couple continued the PDA while at dinner the following night. The Dickinson alum and her beau shared several passionate kisses while enjoying an oceanside meal during their tropical getaway this week.

While out to dinner with Josh, the brunette beauty rocked what appeared to be a white dress with a colorful pattern on the sleeves. Hailee was even spotted getting cozy with the 27-year-old as she occasionally nuzzled up to him while grabbing a quick bite. The NFL star, for his part, looked dapper in a white polo shirt and khaki shorts for their romantic evening out. Hailee seemingly couldn’t get enough of her leading man, as she was also photographed grabbing his face with both of her hands during their make-out session.

As previously mentioned, the Hawkeye star and Josh were spotted locking lips just a few days ago, also while in Cabo (see photos here). While the two hung out by the pool, Hailee stunned in a fiery red bikini while Josh rocked only a pair of checkered swim trunks. The 26-year-old completed her poolside attire with a straw beach hat and sunglasses. Josh and his girlfriend were spotted kissing throughout their time in the swimming pool while they also took photos on Josh’s GoPro camera. Later, the couple got a laugh out of pointing the camera at the photographers amid their swim session.

Although the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star and Josh have yet to publicly confirm their romance, their plethora of PDA moments seemingly does that for them. The duo first sparked romance rumors in May, after they were spotted grabbing sushi with friends in New York City. In a photo taken at Sushi by Boū (see above), Hailee had Josh’s arm wrapped around her while they posed with one of the restaurant employees. The starlet appeared to have worn an animal-print dress, while California native opted for a black t-shirt.

Prior to her romance with Josh, Hailee was previously linked to One Direction alum Niall Horan, 29, for a brief time in 2018. One of her first public relationships was with influencer Cameron Smoller, who she made her red carpet debut with in 2017. Despite their brief bliss, Cameron and Hailee split just a few months later. Aside from her dating life, The Edge of Seventeen star recently celebrated the premiere of her latest film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which premiered on Jun. 2. In the movie, Hailee voices the role of Ghost-Spider alongside Shameik Moore‘s Miles Morales.