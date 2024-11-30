Josh Allen’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s biggest stars. After being selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 draft, the quarterback has helped the team score some of its most memorable wins. Moreover, Josh isn’t like every other football player; his story from getting no college football scholarships to eventually going professional has been described as a fairytale by sports fans. Thanks to his hard work and determination, Josh is currently the 13th highest-paid NFL QB at the moment, per CBS. So, that means Josh must have a huge net worth, right?

Find out how much money Josh makes and where his net worth stands in 2024, below.

What Is Josh Allen’s Net Worth in 2024?

Josh currently has a net worth of $70 million and earns a salary of around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Josh Allen Make Money?

Josh earns most of his money from playing football. Many NFL players are offered contracts worth millions of dollars. According to multiple outlets, Josh was given a $250 million contract extension with the Bills in 2021.

Nevertheless, Josh is surprisingly underpaid in comparison to other NFL QBs. When pressed about this by reporters in 2024, Josh said, “Listen, everyone’s gonna have their day,” per News 4 Buffalo. “I’m happy everyone’s getting what they’re worth. I think that, as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. … I had my day a couple of years ago, and I’m sure someday, I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Does Josh Allen Have Endorsements?

Thanks to multiple sponsors and partnerships, Josh is raking in the dough. One of his most well-known sponsorships is with Nike. He has also partnered with other brands over the past few years, including Pepsi and Gillette.

When he partnered with Nike, Josh called it a “dream” of his and cited Kobe Bryant‘s past commercials with the company, according to The Buffalo News.

What Is Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of November 2024, Hailee Steinfeld — who is now Josh’s fiancée — has a net worth of $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.