Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress Makes in 2024

Hailee Steinfeld has been a Gen-Z icon since Pitch Perfect 2, but the actress and singer has been working since her teens. After booking her role as the headstrong and determined Mattie in True Grit, Hailee rose to fame and branched out in other parts of the entertainment industry. As a result of her hard work — and grit — Hailee’s net worth steadily rose. And now that she’s engaged to fiancé Josh Allen, fans are curious how the actress and the athlete’s earnings compare. However, none of that matters to the engaged duo; they’re simply looking forward to starting the next chapter of their lives.

Before finding love with Josh, Hailee spoke to PEOPLE in 2023 about the kind of future relationship she preferred. The publication noted that she was single at the time of her interview.

“I ultimately want someone who supports me, and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan,” Hailee said. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever.”

Calling love an “exciting thought” to her, the Hawkeye alum also pointed out that she felt “confident in who [she is] than ever” before and was happy building her career.

Find out where Hailee’s net worth stands in 2024, below.

How Does Hailee Steinfeld Make Money?

Hailee earns money through her film acting work as well as her music career. She has starred in numerous film and TV roles, with some of her most popular ones being True Grit, the Pitch Perfect series, Hawkeye and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As for her singing career, Hailee released several iconic songs, including “Starving” and “Most Girls.” Some of her music has been streamed over a billion times.

What Is Hailee Seinfeld’s Net Worth in 2024?

Hailee has a net worth of $22 million as of November 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Josh Allen’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of November 2024, Josh has a net worth of $70 million, with a salary of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. According to multiple outlets, the NFL star was offered a contract extension worth more than $250 million in 2021.

How Is Net Worth Determined?

A celebrity’s net worth is determined by calculating the value of their assets and subtracting what they owe, according to Bankrate. A person’s assets can include a home, a vehicle, stocks, bonds and other owned expenses.