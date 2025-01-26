Who Is Playing in Super Bowl 2025? The Teams Facing Off

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the NFL’s biggest event of the year. As football fans anxiously wait to find out which teams will face off in this year’s game, they also want to know how they can watch the game, where it’s taking place and more. Only four teams, two representing their respective football conference, have a shot at playing in Super Bowl LIX.

Below, find out which teams will face off plus all the details you need to know about the 2025 Super Bowl.

When Is Super Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 9.

Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Being Held?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What Time Does Super Bowl 2025 Start?

Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9.

Who Is Playing in Super Bowl 2025?

The two teams facing off in the 2025 Super Bowl have not been determined yet. However, four teams from the AFC and the NFC are currently in the running: the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills and the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The Bills and the Chiefs will go head to head on Sunday, January 26, 2025, for the AFC title, while the Eagles and the Commanders will face off that day for the NFC title. Whichever team wins each title goes to the Super Bowl.

Who Is Performing for the 2025 Super Bowl?

“Not Like Us” hitmaker Kendrick Lamar is the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show performer. SZA will join the rapper as a guest performer, and the duo is embarking on their Grand National Tour this year as well.

SZA and Kendrick announced their Super Bowl performance in a hilarious clip, in which SZA approaches Kendrick from behind with a large Gatorade tank and pouring it all over him.

How to Watch the 2025 Super Bowl on Cable

Viewers can watch the game on the FOX channel.

Can you Stream the 2025 Super Bowl for Free?

NFL fans can sign up for DirecTV or Fubo to watch the game, but for those without a subscription, they can also stream the 2025 Super Bowl for free on Tubi’s livestream, according to Yahoo! Sports.