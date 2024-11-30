Hailee Steinfeld’s Fiancé: Meet Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is a critically acclaimed actress who gained recognition with her Oscar-nominated performance in True Grit. She’s also known for her roles in the popular Pitch Perfect franchise and the Marvel series Hawkeye.

In the past, Hailee has dated One Direction singer Niall Horan and influencer Cameron Smoller.

Hailee was spotted spending time with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in May 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld has already starred in a wide variety of popular franchises, and her fame is only increasing. The 27-year-old actress first gained widespread attention with her Oscar-nominated role in the 2010 film True Grit, and since then, she’s become a household name. She’s appeared in major films like Transformers: Bumblebee, starred in the Pitch Perfect franchise, and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role in Hawkeye on Disney+. Additionally, Steinfeld played the title character in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

As a beloved actress and hitmaker, Steinfeld’s relationships have also attracted public attention. Over the years, she’s been linked to a few major stars, but since 2023, she’s been in a relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Find out more about Steinfeld’s relationship with her now-fiancé and her past romances here!

Josh Allen, 28

Allen and Steinfeld were first seen together on May 26, 2023, sparking dating rumors when they were spotted in New York City, where they appeared to be on a date. While Allen seemed affectionate with Steinfeld, it wasn’t immediately clear if they were officially dating. Although Steinfeld typically keeps her personal life private, a source close to her told PEOPLE in June 2023 that they were “getting to know each other.” Another insider shared that they were “having fun” in May. Just two months after their initial sighting, Steinfeld and Allen were photographed kissing while vacationing together in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend.

Allen has been a Buffalo Bills player since 2018. After his first season, he was named team captain in 2019. He has been the starting QB ever since, leading the Bills to impressive seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections. He also showed tremendous support for his teammate Damar Hamlin following his terrifying on-field collapse in early 2023. Before being spotted with Steinfeld, Allen had been in a relationship with former college cheerleader Brittany Williams from 2015 to 2023.

In 2024, Steinfeld demonstrated her support for Allen throughout the NFL season as their relationship remained strong. That October, the two dressed in matching Halloween costumes as ringmasters, hosting their own Halloween party, which they called “Josh & Hailee’s Circus Showdown.” Steinfeld shared photos of the event on social media.

On Nov. 30, the couple announced their engagement, sharing a photo on Instagram of Allen on one knee, proposing amidst candles and framed by a large flower-covered arch. The caption hinted that the proposal took place a little over a week prior, on Nov. 22, with the date “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️.”

Niall Horan, 31

Years before she was spotted with Allen, Steinfeld had a brief romance with former One Direction member Niall Horan. Relationship rumors about the actress dating the “Slow Hands” singer were first started in early 2018. While Steinfeld said she wanted to keep her relationship “private” in a January 2018 interview with Us Weekly, the pair were spotted kissing while out together in August of that year.

Unfortunately, the pair ended up breaking up that December. A year after their split, Steinfeld did release a song reflecting on the breakup with the title “Wrong Direction,” seeming to reference her ex’s boy band past. The song goes into the “gut-wrenching” breakup between the two. “I just hate all the hurt that you put me through,” she sings at one point.

Cameron Smoller, 27

Steinfeld’s first public romance was with influencer Cameron Smoller. The pair made their red carpet debut in 2017 at an event for the Golden Globes, per Us Weekly. They ended up splitting later that year. Besides being an influencer, Smoller is also the Chief of Staff for the media company Gamma, per his LinkedIn.