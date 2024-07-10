Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Split: Couple Reportedly Break Up ‘Amicably’

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have broken up. Nearly a year after they were reported to have gotten together, the pair have split “recently,” according to The US Sun. The pair mostly kept their relationship low-key, and not many details have been released about their split. Still, it sounds like the two actors have ended things on good terms.

The outlet pointed out that it had been months since Pete, 30, and the Glass Onion actress, 26, had last been seen publicly together. They noted that Madelyn had been seen at The King of Staten Island star’s show at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia in January. “They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable,” the insider told The US Sun.

Pete and Madelyn started dating in September 2023, after the comedian had broken up with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders after less than a year of dating. The pair were spotted together on a few occasions, notably at a Saturday Night Live afterparty, where they were photographed holding hands.

Shortly after Pete and the Outer Banks actress’s romance was reported, a source close to them said that they had “grown close fairly quickly” in a report from Us Weekly. Despite that report, another source claimed that the two of them were simply having fun in a report from Daily Mail. “Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time,” the insider said. “She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn’t want anything serious.”

Over the years, Pete’s love life has received much media attention. Besides his romances with Madelyn and Chase, he’s dated quite a few high-profile stars. Notably, he was romantically linked to both Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande at earlier points in his career. Madelyn’s past boyfriends have also been in the spotlight. She dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for about a year, and she’s had a few other public romances.